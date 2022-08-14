Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 396.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,743 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KYN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 178,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 532.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Shares of NYSE:KYN opened at $9.31 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $9.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $8.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Life Insurance Co Principal bought 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 646,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,174,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

