Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,650 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BE. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 890.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,122,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,609,000 after buying an additional 1,008,820 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 588.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 895,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,639,000 after buying an additional 765,479 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth $8,550,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 554.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 448,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after buying an additional 380,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth $6,844,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BE. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $181,882.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,347,228.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $181,882.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,347,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $53,048.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 354,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,238.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,091 shares of company stock valued at $987,004 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BE opened at $30.46 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $37.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 3.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.27.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 28.46% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The business had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.