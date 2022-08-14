Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 19,748 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,748 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance

ITM stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.85. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $43.93 and a 52 week high of $51.97.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

