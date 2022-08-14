Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Trading Down 3.9%

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.51 and last traded at $8.53. Approximately 15,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,440,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $931.88 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 377,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,769,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,325,000 after purchasing an additional 284,344 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

