Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Trading Down 3.9%

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.51 and last traded at $8.53. Approximately 15,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,440,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $931.88 million for the quarter.
About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.
