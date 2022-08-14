Comparing Portillo’s (PTLO) and Its Competitors

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Portillo’s to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Portillo’s and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portillo’s -1.21% -1.88% -0.69% Portillo’s Competitors 1.33% -54.15% 2.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Portillo’s and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portillo’s 0 4 6 0 2.60 Portillo’s Competitors 484 3948 5192 198 2.52

Earnings & Valuation

Portillo’s presently has a consensus target price of $44.11, indicating a potential upside of 91.87%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 13.43%. Given Portillo’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Portillo’s is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Portillo’s and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Portillo’s $534.95 million $5.99 million -60.50 Portillo’s Competitors $1.84 billion $220.36 million 9.04

Portillo’s’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Portillo’s. Portillo’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.6% of Portillo’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Portillo’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Portillo’s peers beat Portillo’s on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes. As of March 10, 2022, it operated in 70 locations across nine states. The company also offers its products through its website. Portillo's Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

