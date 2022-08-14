Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAG. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.86. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

