ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Short Interest Up 14.9% in July

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,960,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 13,890,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of COP opened at $102.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.72.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.37.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

