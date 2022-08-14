Contrasting Cyxtera Technologies (CYXT) & Its Rivals

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) is one of 113 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Cyxtera Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.2% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyxtera Technologies 0 2 6 0 2.75 Cyxtera Technologies Competitors 686 3723 9030 252 2.65

Profitability

Cyxtera Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.27%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 42.04%. Given Cyxtera Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cyxtera Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyxtera Technologies -27.88% -27.02% -5.77% Cyxtera Technologies Competitors -367.35% -17.13% -5.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cyxtera Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cyxtera Technologies $703.70 million -$257.90 million -8.58 Cyxtera Technologies Competitors $7.78 billion $2.04 billion 12.95

Cyxtera Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cyxtera Technologies. Cyxtera Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Cyxtera Technologies has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyxtera Technologies’ peers have a beta of 1.21, meaning that their average share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cyxtera Technologies peers beat Cyxtera Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

