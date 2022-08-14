Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTSGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Converge Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$18.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.48.

Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$7.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$4.85 and a 12-month high of C$13.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 67.09.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

