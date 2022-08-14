Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Converge Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

CTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.48.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$7.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$4.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.26.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

