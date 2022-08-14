Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) PT Lowered to $370.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $380.00 to $370.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COO. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $425.67.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $334.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.33. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $284.01 and a 12-month high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 217,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $90,617,000 after acquiring an additional 16,864 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 7.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 604 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,455 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

