Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) PT Raised to $16.00

Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CMT opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $116.58 million, a P/E ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.99. Core Molding Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

