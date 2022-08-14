Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Down 9.6%

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) dropped 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 2.92 and last traded at 2.93. Approximately 24,378 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,499,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.24.

CORZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 7.37.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 2.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 5.41.

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.13 by 0.18. The business had revenue of 192.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 164.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 1,124,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.65, for a total transaction of 4,103,136.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,909,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 127,419,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,074,147 shares of company stock valued at $7,303,137. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mad River Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $1,303,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $1,060,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $4,539,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

