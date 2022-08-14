CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,973 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

Shares of CXW opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.82. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $14.24.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 20,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $264,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,618.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Lucibeth Mayberry sold 75,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $852,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 229,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,814.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $264,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $1,247,350. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

CoreCivic Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

