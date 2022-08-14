CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,973 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.35% of the company’s stock.
CoreCivic Stock Performance
Shares of CXW opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.82. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $14.24.
Insider Activity
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.
CoreCivic Profile
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CoreCivic (CXW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.