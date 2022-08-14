Cormark Raises ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$8.25

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Cormark from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.71% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ECN. TD Securities lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.60.

ECN stock opened at C$7.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 89.13. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$4.60 and a 1 year high of C$12.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.26.

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$75.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.47 million. Equities analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen Lynne Martin bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,363.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$598,839.44.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

