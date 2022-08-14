Cormark Raises Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$25.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective hoisted by Cormark from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.42% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$27.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Desjardins lowered shares of Manulife Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$27.73.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at C$24.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$21.28 and a 52 week high of C$28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 5.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$14.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.51, for a total value of C$313,411.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$393,621.20. In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.51, for a total transaction of C$313,411.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$393,621.20. Also, Director Claude. James Prieur acquired 13,900 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.96 per share, with a total value of C$319,188.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 158,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,648,852.48.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

