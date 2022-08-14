Cowen Cuts Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Price Target to $10.00

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Cowen from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 87.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. William Blair downgraded Cellebrite DI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.71.

CLBT opened at $5.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.90. Cellebrite DI has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $13.24.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Cellebrite DI had a net margin of 57.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $62.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Cellebrite DI will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellebrite DI in the first quarter valued at $2,621,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cellebrite DI by 144.1% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 208,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 123,232 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth about $4,560,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cellebrite DI by 5.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,352,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after acquiring an additional 129,244 shares during the last quarter. 36.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

