Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Price Target Cut to $20.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $20.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th.
Crescent Capital BDC Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $548.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.19.
Institutional Trading of Crescent Capital BDC
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCAP. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 174,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 12,181 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,520,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.
