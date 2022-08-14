Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Price Target Cut to $20.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $20.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Crescent Capital BDC Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $548.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.19.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $26.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCAP. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 174,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 12,181 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,520,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.