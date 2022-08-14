Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.04% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Crescent Capital BDC’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CCAP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Crescent Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.19. The firm has a market cap of $548.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Crescent Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:CCAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 43.62% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $26.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

