Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.04% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Crescent Capital BDC’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CCAP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.
Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Crescent Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.19. The firm has a market cap of $548.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.
