Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $143.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.69, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

