Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rollins Financial increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 2,079 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 50 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.1 %

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $143.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.