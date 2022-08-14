Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 30,201 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 226,516 shares.The stock last traded at $20.56 and had previously closed at $20.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.13 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $119,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,754.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,979,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,055,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,163,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,137,000 after acquiring an additional 657,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,104,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,378,000 after acquiring an additional 654,676 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.