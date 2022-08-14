Critical Comparison: Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) versus Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and Creative Realities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allscripts Healthcare Solutions 0 3 2 0 2.40 Creative Realities 0 0 2 0 3.00

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.71%. Creative Realities has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 243.25%. Given Creative Realities’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Creative Realities is more favorable than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Realities has a beta of 3.11, meaning that its stock price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and Creative Realities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allscripts Healthcare Solutions 5.90% 10.62% 6.31% Creative Realities 6.04% 12.37% 4.53%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and Creative Realities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allscripts Healthcare Solutions $1.50 billion 1.29 $134.44 million $0.43 40.70 Creative Realities $18.44 million 0.77 $230,000.00 $0.08 8.19

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Realities. Creative Realities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.2% of Creative Realities shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Creative Realities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Creative Realities beats Allscripts Healthcare Solutions on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions. The company operates through two segments, Hospitals and Large Physician Practices, and Veradigm. The Hospitals and Large Physician Practices segment provides integrated clinical and financial management solutions, which primarily include EHR-related software; and related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, and revenue cycle management services. The Veradigm segment offers payer and life sciences solutions, which are primarily targeted at payers, life sciences companies, and other healthcare stakeholders; and software applications for patient engagement and EHR software to single-specialty, and small and mid-sized physician practices, including related clinical, financial, administrative, and operational solutions. Its solutions enable clients to transition, analyze, and coordinate care, and enhance the healthcare delivery across the care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments and militaries, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, surgery centers, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, employer wellness clinics, consumers, lab companies, urgent care facilities, and venture capital firms, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and organizations in the United States and internationally. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. The company also provides system hardware; professional and implementation services; software design and development; and software licensing, deployment, and maintenance and support services, as well as media management and distribution software platforms and networks; device and product management; and customized software service layers, systems, experiences, workflows, and integrated solutions. The company sells its solutions to the automotive, apparel and accessories, banking, baby/children, beauty, CPG, department stores, digital out-of-home, electronics, fashion, fitness, foodservice/quick service restaurant, financial services, gaming, luxury, mass merchants, mobile operators, and pharmacy retail industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

