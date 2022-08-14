Critical Contrast: Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) versus Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) and Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Xunlei and Datadog, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xunlei 0 0 0 0 N/A Datadog 0 6 15 0 2.71

Datadog has a consensus target price of $152.30, suggesting a potential upside of 31.61%. Given Datadog’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Datadog is more favorable than Xunlei.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

12.5% of Xunlei shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of Datadog shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Xunlei shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Datadog shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Xunlei and Datadog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xunlei -0.04% -0.03% -0.02% Datadog 0.48% 2.24% 0.99%

Volatility and Risk

Xunlei has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datadog has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xunlei and Datadog’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xunlei $238.78 million 0.46 $1.19 million ($0.01) -162.00 Datadog $1.03 billion 35.60 -$20.75 million $0.01 11,583.58

Xunlei has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Datadog. Xunlei is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Datadog, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Datadog beats Xunlei on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xunlei

(Get Rating)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel. The company also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, and consume digital media content; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games through online game website and mobile app; live video streaming and online advertising services; and cloud computing and other internet value-added services. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc. provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack. Its platform also provides user experience monitoring, network performance monitoring, cloud security, developer-focused observability, and incident management, as well as a range of shared features, such as dashboards, analytics, collaboration tools, and alerting capabilities. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

