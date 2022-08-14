Critical Review: Arrayit (OTCMKTS:ARYC) & Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Arrayit (OTCMKTS:ARYC – Get Rating) and Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.9% of Akoya Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.0% of Arrayit shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Akoya Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arrayit and Akoya Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrayit 0 0 0 0 N/A Akoya Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

Akoya Biosciences has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.63%.

This table compares Arrayit and Akoya Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrayit N/A N/A N/A Akoya Biosciences -98.08% -55.41% -33.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arrayit and Akoya Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrayit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Akoya Biosciences $54.92 million 10.71 -$42.94 million ($1.69) -9.26

Arrayit has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akoya Biosciences.

Risk and Volatility

Arrayit has a beta of -0.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akoya Biosciences has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Arrayit

Arrayit Corporation, a life sciences technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation, biological function, and diagnostics worldwide. The company is involved in the development and support of microarray tools and components; custom printing and analysis of microarrays for research; and the identification and development of diagnostic microarrays and tools for early detection of treatable disease states. It offers microarray printing technology, which allows the manufacture of DNA, protein, antibody, lipid, carbohydrate, and other types of microarrays for research and diagnostic applications, including gene expression, genotyping, protein profiling, and others. The company also provides automated microarray manufacturing instruments, including NanoPrint, SpotBot Titan, SpotBot Extreme, SpotBo Protein, and Personal microarrayers, as well as SpotLight CCD fluorescence scanners, SpotWare colorimetric scanners, InnoScan laser scanners, TrayMix hybridization stations, ArrayMix hybridization stations, centrifuges, air jets, vacuum products, and laboratory tools and bioinformatics computers. In addition, it manufactures consumables, such as glass substrates and slides, reagents, solutions, kits, and clean room supplies; and provides variation identification platform technology that allows diagnostic tests to be performed by depositing approximately 100,000 patient samples onto a single microarray. Further, the company is involved in the import, export, manufacture, and distribution of wholesale industrial chemicals. Arrayit Corporation offers its tools and services to genomic research centers, pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, clinical research organizations, government agencies, and biotechnology companies. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow. It also provides PhenoCycler and PhenoImager reagents; and biopharma services. In addition, the company offers Proxima, a cloud-based platform to store, analyze, and share spatial data; inForm Tissue, an automated image analysis software package for accurately visualizing and quantifying biomarkers in tissue sections; Phenoptr, which provides functions that consolidate and analyze output tables created by inForm software; and phenoptrReports, a software that generates shareable reports and visualizations based on the phenoptr output in an intuitive front-end GUI. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

