Critical Review: Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR) & The Competition

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) is one of 95 public companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Frontier Communications Parent to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.5% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications Parent 0 1 8 0 2.89 Frontier Communications Parent Competitors 568 2152 2464 94 2.39

Profitability

Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus price target of $37.22, indicating a potential upside of 36.95%. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 131.59%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Frontier Communications Parent has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications Parent 7.98% 10.42% 2.89% Frontier Communications Parent Competitors -75.38% -0.16% -1.59%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications Parent $6.41 billion $4.96 billion 13.94 Frontier Communications Parent Competitors $14.21 billion $1.67 billion 9.21

Frontier Communications Parent’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Frontier Communications Parent. Frontier Communications Parent is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Frontier Communications Parent has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Communications Parent’s peers have a beta of 0.83, suggesting that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

