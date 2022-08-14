Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) had its target price cut by MKM Partners from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. MKM Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 145.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Cronos Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cronos Group from C$3.70 to C$4.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen cut their target price on Cronos Group to C$4.30 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their target price on Cronos Group from C$4.50 to C$4.30 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price (up from C$6.00) on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.31.

Cronos Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRON stock opened at C$4.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 25.11 and a current ratio of 26.42. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.32.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

