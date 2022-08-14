Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Price Target Cut to C$3.90

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$4.30 to C$3.90 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.18% from the stock’s current price.

CRON has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Cronos Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price (up previously from C$6.00) on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Cronos Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC upgraded Cronos Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Cronos Group to C$4.30 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.31.

Cronos Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRON opened at C$4.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 25.11 and a current ratio of 26.42. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of C$3.32 and a 52-week high of C$8.49.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

