CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Shawn Henry Sells 12,103 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Tuesday, June 21st, Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $200.87 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $179.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.17.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $384,930,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,527,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after buying an additional 1,271,818 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 748,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.