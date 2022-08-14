CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Cut to Market Perform at Cowen

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LAW. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CS Disco to $33.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.62.

NYSE LAW opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $787.40 million and a PE ratio of -14.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average of $27.92. CS Disco has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $69.41.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.40 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CS Disco will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $39,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 391,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,382.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CS Disco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CS Disco by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

