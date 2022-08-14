CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $35.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 86.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LAW. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CS Disco to $33.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.62.

Shares of NYSE LAW opened at $13.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $787.40 million and a PE ratio of -14.92. CS Disco has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $69.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.92.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.40 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $39,606.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 391,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,382.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in CS Disco in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,905,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 66.5% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,704,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,978,000 after purchasing an additional 332,076 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,160,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,395,000 after purchasing an additional 134,967 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 20.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,496,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,819,000 after purchasing an additional 258,911 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

