CSFB Increases Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target to C$39.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at CSFB from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.34% from the company’s previous close.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Canada Goose to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. CIBC decreased their target price on Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canada Goose to C$39.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.50.

Canada Goose Stock Up 3.2 %

GOOS opened at C$29.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.06, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of C$3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99. Canada Goose has a one year low of C$21.75 and a one year high of C$67.33.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

