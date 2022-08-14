CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGS. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the first quarter valued at about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGS opened at $57.47 on Friday. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.71%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded CSG Systems International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

In related news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $573,923.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 165,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,808.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

