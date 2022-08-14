CTS (NYSE:CTS) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.38

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.38 and last traded at $42.21, with a volume of 2967 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTS. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CTS to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of CTS to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sidoti raised shares of CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

CTS Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.13 and a beta of 0.80.

CTS Announces Dividend

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. CTS had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.88%.

Insider Activity at CTS

In related news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $145,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in CTS by 4.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in CTS by 1.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in CTS by 1.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in CTS by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in CTS by 8.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

