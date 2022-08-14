CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Holdings Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 3,387.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,764 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 4,060.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,062,000 after buying an additional 355,184 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,346,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,046,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,832,000 after buying an additional 97,477 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,812,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $147.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.23. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $142.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Summit Insights reduced their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.67.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

