D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 16th.

D-Wave Quantum Trading Down 8.4 %

NYSE QBTS opened at $10.86 on Friday. D-Wave Quantum has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $13.23.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Systems Inc develops, fabricates, and integrates superconducting quantum computers. The company offers The D-Wave Two System, a commercial quantum computer; D-Wave Hybrid, an open-source hybrid workflow platform for building and running quantum-classical hybrid applications; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as open-source development tools, interactive demos, educational resources, and knowledge base articles.

