DA Davidson Downgrades Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) to Neutral

DA Davidson cut shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Okta to $150.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Okta from $216.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Okta from $195.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.30.

OKTA opened at $104.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.24 and a 200-day moving average of $127.02. Okta has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $276.30.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,184.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,184.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 944.4% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 602.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

