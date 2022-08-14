DA Davidson Trims System1 (NYSE:SST) Target Price to $19.00

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 111.82% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SST. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of System1 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of System1 in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of System1 from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.
System1 Stock Up 2.9 %
SST opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.30. System1 has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $37.10.
Insider Transactions at System1
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannae Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of System1 in the 1st quarter worth about $394,407,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in System1 during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,514,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in System1 during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,438,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in System1 during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in System1 during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,473,000.
About System1
System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on System1 (SST)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.