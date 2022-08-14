DA Davidson Trims System1 (NYSE:SST) Target Price to $19.00

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 111.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SST. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of System1 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of System1 in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of System1 from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Get System1 alerts:

System1 Stock Up 2.9 %

SST opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.30. System1 has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $37.10.

Insider Transactions at System1

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 16,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $171,995.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,450,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,793,947.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,244 shares of company stock valued at $967,085.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannae Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of System1 in the 1st quarter worth about $394,407,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in System1 during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,514,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in System1 during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,438,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in System1 during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in System1 during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,473,000.

About System1

(Get Rating)

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.