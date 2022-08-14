Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $72.77 and last traded at $72.96. 9,349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 281,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Danaos in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaos in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Danaos Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $5.25. The company had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.86 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 81.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 27.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaos

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaos by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 32,313 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaos by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Danaos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Danaos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaos by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

