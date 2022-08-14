Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.26 and last traded at $5.18. Approximately 39,447 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,423,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.
The company has a market cap of $570.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 6.60.
In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $50,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 474,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.
