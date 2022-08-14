Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.26 and last traded at $5.18. Approximately 39,447 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,423,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

The company has a market cap of $570.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 6.60.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $50,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 474,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Danimer Scientific by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Danimer Scientific by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 868,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 217,881 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

