Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.10.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLAY shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Insider Activity at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris acquired 33,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,036.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $792,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 53.7% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 63.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.48. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.80.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.63 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

