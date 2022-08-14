Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock Price Up 13.1%

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) rose 13.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.71 and last traded at $27.71. Approximately 12,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 428,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAWN. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average is $13.09.

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.11). Equities analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $200,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,365 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,368.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,684,638 shares in the company, valued at $160,269,570. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $200,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,365 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,368.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,200 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 20,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

