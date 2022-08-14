Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock Position Trimmed by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 571,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,169,000 after buying an additional 206,161 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 364,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,435,000 after buying an additional 135,837 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,045,000 after buying an additional 45,786 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 275,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,923,000 after buying an additional 64,894 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 232,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,047,000 after buying an additional 49,403 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Deckers Outdoor Price Performance
Shares of DECK opened at $333.38 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $212.93 and a one year high of $451.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.91.
Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DECK. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.00.
Deckers Outdoor Company Profile
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.
