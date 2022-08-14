Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $463.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $418.00 to $463.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FDS. Barclays reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FactSet Research Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $413.13.

NYSE FDS opened at $441.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $394.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.63. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. The business had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.94%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $927,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,348.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $927,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,348.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,407 shares of company stock valued at $4,482,202. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,407,000 after purchasing an additional 421,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,813,000 after buying an additional 236,744 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 240,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,002,000 after buying an additional 122,485 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 179.4% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 178,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,620,000 after acquiring an additional 114,793 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,165,000 after acquiring an additional 89,401 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

