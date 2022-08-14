Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target to $192.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.80.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:VAC opened at $149.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.02 and a 200-day moving average of $144.38. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $110.08 and a 52 week high of $174.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Insider Activity

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 190.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.