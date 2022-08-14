Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $90.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.42.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.23. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24.

Insider Activity

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

