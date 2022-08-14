Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target to $29.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.07% from the stock’s current price.

BEN has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $38.27.

Insider Activity

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 56,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $253,205.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $269,292.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 56,900 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $253,205.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,205. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,401,094 shares of company stock worth $31,481,314 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.