Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target to $29.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.07% from the stock’s current price.
BEN has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.
Franklin Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $38.27.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 56,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $253,205.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $269,292.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 56,900 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $253,205.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,205. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,401,094 shares of company stock worth $31,481,314 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Franklin Resources
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Resources (BEN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.