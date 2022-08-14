Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $292.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Compass Point upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.22.

MKTX stock opened at $270.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.91. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $249.01 and a 52 week high of $487.79.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,789.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 250.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 1,345.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

