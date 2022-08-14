Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $292.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.80% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Compass Point upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.22.
MarketAxess Stock Up 1.8 %
MKTX stock opened at $270.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.91. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $249.01 and a 52 week high of $487.79.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,789.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 250.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 1,345.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MarketAxess
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.
