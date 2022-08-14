Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $513.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of MSCI to $507.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $513.75.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $506.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $437.51 and a 200 day moving average of $464.85. MSCI has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. MSCI’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.44%.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in MSCI by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in MSCI by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 1.7% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 2.1% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

