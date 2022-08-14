DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.86.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiamondRock Hospitality

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Up 1.9 %

DiamondRock Hospitality Cuts Dividend

NYSE DRH opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $11.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

(Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.